Border agents seize more than $2 million worth of illegal goods headed for ND

Counterfeit entertainment system
Counterfeit entertainment system(Courtesy of U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Brian Gray
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 1:49 PM CST
PORTAL, N.D. (KFYR) - More than $2 million worth of counterfeit entertainment systems headed to North Dakota were confiscated at the U.S./Canadian border.

Officers along the Port of Entry in Portal inspected a rail container last Wednesday that was set to arrive in North Dakota and found nearly 6,500 entertainment systems that were deemed counterfeit.

Border agents say they make the seizure of pirated goods a priority, citing the damage the selling of the goods can cause the economy.

