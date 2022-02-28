Advertisement

YCC employee enters Alford plea for sexual assault charge

Dariouse Gravely
Dariouse Gravely(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A Youth Correctional Center employee has entered a guilty plea for the sexual assault of a youth inmate.

Prosecutors say Dariouse Gravely, then 27, touched a 16-year-old victim and forced her to touch him while he was employed at the facility in Mandan in 2020. According to court documents, video evidence shows Gravely attempting to block the view of surveillance cameras while with the victim.

At a virtual change of plea hearing Monday, Judge Pam Nesvig asked the defendant why he was laughing as he entered an Alford plea. An Alford plea means he admits prosecution and would likely result in a guilty verdict if brought to trial, but maintains his innocence.

Judge Nesvig has not yet set a sentencing date for Gravely.

