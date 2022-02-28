Advertisement

War in Ukraine could impact beer prices

The war in Ukraine could impact beer prices in the U.S. (Credit: WISN via CNN Newsource)
By WISN Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 8:53 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (WISN) - Prices are climbing, and now even the war in Ukraine could make you pay more for the beer you drink.

“Ukraine accounts for about 20% of beer’s usage of barley. It’s one of the top five global producers of barley, so brewers, particularly at a global level, will be watching the supply and price of barley,” said Jim McGreevy, president and CEO of The Beer Institute.

Major brewers like Molson Coors have been able to absorb the higher costs, but that’s not the case for many craft brewers.

“It’s really hard for us to absorb price increases in raw materials without passing that along to the customer,” said Andrew Gierczak, vice president of MobCraft Beer.

Americans are seeing the effects of the Ukraine war in gas prices, stock turmoil and boycotts. (RUSSIA 24, KTVZ, TWITTER | @MIT, WBNS, FACEBOOK, CNN)

Beer prices are holding at St. Paul Fish Market in Milwaukee, but bartender Paul Johnson said some other bars in the area have already raised their prices by about “50 cents on a glass of beer” and about “$1 on call drinks.”

The possible price hikes do not seem to be stopping people from drinking their favorite beer.

“I’ve been drinking beer since I was too young to drink beer. I’ll continue,” Paula Kennedy said.

Caption

Copyright 2022 WISN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash
23-year-old dead after head-on crash with semi in Ward County
Firefighters with the Minot Rural Fire Department extinguish the fire at a home in Minot on...
Fire destroys northeast Minot home
FILE - An empty space on a liquor shelf where Russian vodka used to be located.
Bars drop Russian vodka, promote Ukraine’s
An apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine, shows damage after Russian attacks there on Thursday.
Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating worries
Ukraine and American flags at the Bismarck State Capitol
Pro-Ukraine demonstrations in Bismarck

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden announces Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee to the Supreme...
Biden to launch ambitious overhaul of nursing home quality
Blacktail Dam
Lottery for seasonal campsites at Blacktail Dam starts Tuesday
Surveillance video shows the moment a Jimtown High School teacher struck a student in the...
GRAPHIC: Indiana high school teacher caught striking student on camera
Dariouse Gravely
YCC employee enters Alford plea for sexual assault charge
Since Russia launched its offensive on Ukraine, more than 368,000 people, mostly women and...
520,000+ refugees have fled Ukraine since Russia waged war