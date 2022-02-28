Advertisement

Trial for Williston man charged with vehicular homicide to move to September

Mark Bearce
Mark Bearce(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. - A trial for a man charged with two counts of vehicular homicide has been moved to this fall.

Williams County District Judge Benjamen Johnson granted a continuance for Mark Bearce on Monday. Bearce is accused of driving the wrong way on Highway 2 in November, colliding with another car and killing 44-year-old Stephanie Lee and a 7-year-old passenger. He has since pleaded not guilty.

Both Bearce’s attorney and the state say the important pieces of evidence, such as the crash reconstruction report and autopsies, have not been released and require time to review, according to court documents.

A pretrial conference has been set for September 13, with a trial scheduled for September 26.

