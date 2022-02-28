Advertisement

Tim McGraw coming to Red River Valley Fair

Tim McGraw
Tim McGraw(Minnesota State Fair)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 9:08 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - You’ll be saying ‘I like it, I love it’ after hearing country superstar Tim McGraw makes his way to the Red River Valley Fair.

The fair says McGraw will be performing on Saturday, July 9, 2022.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, March 4 at 9 a.m. and will range in price from $55 to $85 for Grandstand seating and $90 for general admission pit tickets. Each ticket will include gate admission to the fair.

McGraw boasts hits like “Live Like You Were Dying,” “It’s Your Love,” and “Highway Don’t Care” just to name a few of his songs.

You can purchase tickets here.

