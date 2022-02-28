Advertisement

Some animals at the zoo don’t mind the frigid temps

Wolves at Roosevelt Park Zoo
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 7:40 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. - For many, North Dakota winters mean staying indoors and trying to keep warm, but for some animals at the Roosevelt Park Zoo in Minot, now is the best time to get outside!

Animals like grey wolves, bison, and bob cats love the colder temperatures and enjoy sitting outside, but if it gets too chilly they do have dens and shelters.

North Trail Zookeeper Ryan Pederson said now is actually the best time to catch a glimpse of the North American animals.

“They actually like this kind of weather more than the hot summer days. Hot summer days you will see them laying around trying not to use that much energy, but when it’s real nice and cold like this, they’re going to be super active,” said Pederson.

Some of the zoo’s animals like their lions and monkeys prefer the warmer temperatures and stay indoors for much of the winter. But not to fear, many of the indoor heated exhibits have viewing windows for you to gaze in.

The zoo is open all year round.

