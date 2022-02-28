Pro-Ukraine demonstrations in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Pro-Ukraine rallies are popping up across the nation, including in Bismarck.

Mirabela Punga is from Ukraine and owns the Little Odessa grocery store on Broadway. More than 50 people gathered there Sunday to show solidarity for the people of Ukraine and drove a procession that ended at the Bismarck State Capitol.

“It’s scary to see what’s happening over there and how it’s happening, but we just have to keep supporting from overseas and everywhere, and we try to do as much as we can for them,” said Little Odessa employee Laurentiu Punga.

Punga said people have been extremely supportive, regardless of nationality. Some of the flags used in the procession were sewn by an American woman.

Punga said they hope to hold another pro-Ukrainian demonstration soon.

