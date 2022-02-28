Advertisement

Police say they found Mandan woman with nearly $35,000 worth of drugs in backpack

33-year-old Amanda Adams
33-year-old Amanda Adams
By Erika Craven
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 2:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Mandan woman is in custody after police say she was found with hundreds of fentanyl pills and other illicit drugs.

Bismarck police say they were watching a hotel room last Saturday for suspected drug activity when they say 33-year-old Amanda Adams left the room carrying a backpack full of drugs.

Officers say they recovered nearly 750 fentanyl pills, 39 grams of methamphetamine, two grams of psychedelics, and nearly $3,000 in cash from the backpack.

Adams is charged with possession with intent to deliver drugs.

Court documents report that the fentanyl has a street value of $32,500 and the methamphetamine is worth nearly $2,000.

