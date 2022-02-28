Nine years of research on North Dakota Vietnam veterans KIA and MIA turned over to the Heritage Center

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Jim Nelson, the former commander of the ND AMVETS is turning in his research to the Heritage Center on North Dakota Vietnam veterans killed or missing in action.

The Gold Star Project started nine years ago honoring service members’ families for their ultimate sacrifice. The research is more than 2,000 pages long and tells the stories of each of the 221 soldiers.

“I thought it sounded really interesting, he started telling me a couple stories on the phone that really piqued my interest. The length of time he spent researching and the thoroughness of the collection were really exciting to me,” said Manuscript Archivist Emily Kubischta

She said the information will be available at the Heritage Center in a few weeks. Everyone can call to view the collection.

