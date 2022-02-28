Advertisement

Mandan man to see three years in prison for 2021 stabbing

Demoris Frederick
Demoris Frederick(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A Mandan man found guilty by a jury for an aggravated assault last March has been sentenced by a district court judge.

Demoris Frederick, then 44, and Rosemary Wickham, then 63, were arrested after police say Frederick stabbed a man following allegations that the man attacked Wickham.

At Frederick’s sentencing hearing Monday, prosecutors asked for three years in prison, stating that Frederick had an extensive criminal history with over 40 convictions, including multiple assaults in North Dakota and Louisiana.

Frederick told judge Pamela Nesvig: “My life of crime is over. I don’t have ill will towards anyone.”

Judge Nesvig sentenced him to five years in prison with two years suspended and credit for 320 days already served.

Last November, Wickham pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and was sentenced to one and a half years of probation.

