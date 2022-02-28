Advertisement

Mandan Braves fans, players bring home special memories from state hockey

Mandan Braves at state hockey tournament
Mandan Braves at state hockey tournament(Valley News Live)
By Jody Kerzman
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The Mandan Braves boys hockey team made school history over the weekend.

The team advanced in the consolation round of the state hockey tournament and became the first Mandan boys team to ever record a victory at the state tournament.

The Braves finished in sixth place.

And while that’s good news, there’s one moment from state hockey that the Mandan players and fans say is a little extra special.

This is a moment these players and these fans will never forget.

It was the Mandan Braves’ opening game of the state hockey tournament. The national anthem was supposed to play through the sound system.

“I remember waiting for it to start and look around like what’s going on? And then in the stands, I hear everyone just start singing and then pretty soon the whole place started singing and it was really cool,” recalled Rylan Betchel, a junior on the Mandan Braves hockey team.

Rylan’s dad, Dave Bechtel, was the first to start singing.

“I kind of muttered, ‘Well, I can sing it.’ And then a parent who was standing behind me said, ‘We’ll sing it then,’” said Dave.

“I was so anxious for that game to get started. And I was just like, ‘Let’s just get going,’” remembered Lori Lockner, a Mandan fan and aunt of team captain, Carter Kilen.

Lockner counted down from three, and the Mandan crowd, led by Dave, took it from there.

Before they knew it, the entire arena was singing.

The Braves lost that game, but the final score isn’t what they’ll remember about this day.

“It was just a good way to start out state, none of us have been there, so it was just like a cool memory to start off state,” said Kilen.

“It was a pretty cool moment to be a part of,” added Dave.

“It just represents our country and the freedom that we have,” Lockner said.

And this moment gave them an opportunity to share their pride as Americans and as Mandan Braves.

“Always a Brave!” said Lockner.

Dave does the announcing at Mandan’s home games and said he’s always wondered what he’d do if the sound system suddenly stopped working. Now he knows the answer: he’d start singing!

