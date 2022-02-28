Lottery for seasonal campsites at Blacktail Dam starts Tuesday

WILLIAMS COUNTY, N.D. - Starting on Tuesday, people will be able to register for the lottery for seasonal campsites at Blacktail Dam north of Williston.

This year, winners will be able to set up their camper or RV on one of five different sites throughout the park. They will be allowed to occupy the space from May 15 to September 15. This will be the second year of using this system, which was well-received.

“Blacktail is our biggest campground, we have over 60 sites. Having a few campers out there year-round brings some stability, brings some residence, brings some people that look around and if something goes wrong, they’re going to make sure they get a hold of us,” said Jeremy Ludlum, Williams County parks director.

Winners will be picked on April 19 at the Park Board meeting.

For more information and a list of sites, visit the Williams County Facebook Page.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.