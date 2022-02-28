Advertisement

FedEx suspends services into Russia, Ukraine amid war

FedEx has announced it is temporarily suspending inbound and outbound services to Ukraine and...
FedEx has announced it is temporarily suspending inbound and outbound services to Ukraine and inbound services to Russia until further notice.(Action News 5)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 9:48 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
(Gray News) - FedEx has announced it is temporarily suspending inbound and outbound services to Ukraine and inbound services to Russia until further notice amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The shipping service will continue, however, to provide domestic and export service in Russia where conditions allow.

“The safety of our team members is our top priority,” a FedEx representative said in a statement.

Additionally, the Money Back Guarantee is currently suspended for all FedEx Express services in Europe until further notice.

This move comes after Russian troops launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine.

For specific shipment status information, track your package here.

Americans are seeing the effects of the Ukraine war in gas prices, stock turmoil and boycotts. (RUSSIA 24, KTVZ, TWITTER | @MIT, WBNS, FACEBOOK, CNN)

