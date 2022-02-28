Cavalier native completes Junior Iditarod

CANTWELL, A.K. – Last Friday Your News Leader brought you the story of Eva Robinson, a 15-year-old Cavalier native, who with her team of sled dogs, was chasing her dreams at the “Junior Iditarod” in Alaska.

Eva finished the two-day race in 16:58:34, to place 14th.

She raced with eight of her dogs, one of which, “Frost,” earned the “Blue Harness Award,” which goes to an outstanding dog.

“My daughter just completed a 10-year dream. From a little girl with this huge, child-like dream to a teenage sweetheart with a lifetime achievement,” said Katt Robinson, Eva’s mother.

Related content:

15-year-old North Dakota musher chasing dream at Jr. Iditarod Saturday

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.