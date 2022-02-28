Advertisement

Bismarck Event Center to upgrade Daktronics equipment

Daktronics upgrade
Daktronics upgrade(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 7:29 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck City Commission voted unanimously to award $160,000 to the Bismarck Event Center to purchase new equipment from Daktronics.

The Event Center will use the money to remove older Windows computers and upgrade their control system to the latest generation of Daktronics control equipment. The new system will improve reliability and security. These funds are included within the 2022 budget.

