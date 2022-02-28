Bismarck Event Center to upgrade Daktronics equipment

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck City Commission voted unanimously to award $160,000 to the Bismarck Event Center to purchase new equipment from Daktronics.

The Event Center will use the money to remove older Windows computers and upgrade their control system to the latest generation of Daktronics control equipment. The new system will improve reliability and security. These funds are included within the 2022 budget.

