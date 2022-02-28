Advertisement

Bismarck coffee shops brew up best blends for annual coffee crawl

Bismarck coffee crawl 2022
Bismarck coffee crawl 2022(KFYR)
By Jasmine Patera
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 7:25 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - More than 100 people visited local coffee shops for a “coffee crawl” Saturday. Each coffee place brewed its best blends for customers to try.

Nine businesses participated this year. The Bisman Food Co-op, one of the competitors, had high hopes for their drink this year.

“We won in 2017, we’re hoping that this locally sourced, hot buttered rum, might reach the top of the list for the voters this year,” said General Manager Shirley Reese.

Some other drinks were Cappuccino on Collins’ “fiery redhead” and 12 Stones’ “shaken maple” drinks.

The results of the crawl will be revealed on Monday.

