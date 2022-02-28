Advertisement

Bars drop Russian vodka, promote Ukraine’s

FILE - An empty space on a liquor shelf where Russian vodka used to be located.
FILE - An empty space on a liquor shelf where Russian vodka used to be located.(AP Photo/Scott Eisen)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 7:32 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota is standing in solidarity with Ukrainians during the ongoing Russian invasion. The Blarney Stone in Bismarck is joining thousands of other bar owners around the country pausing the sale of Russian alcohol.

”People have been talking about it and we just thought that we would jump on board the bandwagon and do the same thing too. It just seems like a good way to support Ukraine and to send a message that we don’t agree with how the whole situation is being handled by the Russians,” said Blarney Stone co-owner Chad Wachter.

Wachter said Blarney Stone in Fargo and Sioux Falls will also pause sales on Russian alcohol Monday.

