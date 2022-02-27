ND Outdoors: digital lakes on the Game and Fish website

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In this week’s segment of North Dakota Outdoors, Mike Anderson shows us how easy it is to find a new lake to go fishing by using the technology on the Game and Fish Department’s website.

If you’re looking for a new lake or a certain species of fish to target, a good place to start is the Game and Fish Department’s website.

“What we did in the past is we had a report, but it was just a static printed piece of paper that you could read through. Then you had to go to something else to find out where they are,” said Jerry Weigel, North Dakota Game and Fish fisheries supervisor.

With the new changes, here’s an example of how easy it is to find perch lakes near Riverdale, North Dakota.

“Now you can search for perch lakes, say, 50 miles from Riverdale, North Dakota, and then it’s going to give you a list of those lakes. It’s going to show you a map of where they are, and then you can click on one and then that’s when you get into the specifics. What’s the latest stocking information on that lake? What’s the latest survey netting information? Does it have a boat ramp? Does it have any special regulations?” said Weigel.

You can also click on the Google Map icon and it will give you driving directions and route you right to the lake.

Weigel says the goal is to have a list of lakes to give an angler a good chance of having a positive outcome when fishing.

“So let’s say it was a yellow perch or black crappies, the list will be lakes that you should have a good expectation of catching black crappies if that’s what you’re interested in versus where we’ve netted black crappies everywhere in the state,” said Weigel.

Another positive to the “Where to Fish” page is the data is current.

“When we’re stocking catchable trout, the day that those slips are entered, which is usually a very short time after the stocking occurs, it’s going to be on these reports. It’s available to them right away. We install a new fishing pier in the lake and immediately that icon for that facility is going to be on there and they’ll be able to search that out,” said Weigel.

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department manages nearly 450 lakes around the state, and fishing has never been better.

“We’re in the business of trying to create recreational opportunity for folks to take advantage of and to enjoy,” said Weigel.

