Insomnia at childhood tends to persist into adulthood, study shows

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We’ve all heard the term, “sleeping like a baby,” but does that really exist?

Perhaps for some children, but certainly not all of them. A recent study published in Pediatrics magazine found that insomnia that starts in childhood often becomes a chronic problem.

Researchers studied 500 children between five and 12 years old who had trouble either falling asleep or staying asleep, and found that in more than half of the cases, those problems persisted into adolescence, and even more of them reported insomnia in young adulthood.

They also found that insomnia can come and go, but those with childhood insomnia had a greater likelihood of life-long sleep problems.

They conclude that it’s important to try to intervene when a child has trouble sleeping, as it’s not that likely to go away on its own.

