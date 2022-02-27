Free family day at Gateway to Science

Advertisement

By Jasmine Patera
Published: Feb. 26, 2022
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gateway to Science held a “free family day” at their gallery Saturday.

Judy Sauter, Gateway to Science’s marketing director, estimated around four hundred people attended. Sauter also said the event is great for promoting STEM learning. The free family day featured four rooms of activities, and a reduced fee for the main gallery. The family days are also a way to learn about Gateway to Science’s new building, which is still in the works.

“People have a chance to learn about all the new exhibits that are going in there, and we’re very excited about that,” said Sauter.

The new Gateway to Science building will have classrooms and more exhibits in their gallery. There will be another free family day in August.

