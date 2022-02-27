Advertisement

Fire destroys northeast Minot home

File photo: Fire
File photo: Fire(KSLA)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. - A fire Sunday morning destroyed a home in northeast Minot, according to the Minot Rural Fire Department.

Assistant Chief Rob Knuth said the call came in at 7 a.m. of a fire in the 1700 block of 72nd Street NE.

Knuth said when crews arrived on scene, smoke and flames were coming from the eaves of the home.

He said no one was home at the time of the fire. A neighbor called 911 and notified the homeowners.

Knuth said one firefighter was treated and released for a minor burn. There were no other injuries.

Knuth indicated that the structure was a loss and crews went into defensive mode. He said the home had collapsed, and the flames were still burning in the basement as of 2:30 p.m.

Surrey and Burlington departments provided aid, along with Minot City Fire Station 4.

The deputy State Fire Marshal is on scene investigating the cause.

Knuth said the homeowners had been renovating the home at the time, and declined aid, as they have other arrangements.

