Bisman Food Co-op holds first ‘Kid’s Day’ for community
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 9:09 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bisman Community Food Co-op held its first “kid’s day” on Saturday.
The co-op brought in local businesses and people to help with the event. There were balloon animals, face-painting, cotton candy from Simple Sugar and a children’s book reading from local authors. Shane Weber, one of the authors, read his book he wrote 25 years ago at the co-op.
“It’s a feel-good story, and with the cotton candy and balloons, the kids are having a great time here,” said Weber.
Weber’s book is titled “The Shirt that Didn’t Get Worn.”
The co-op has monthly events and invites people to attend and shop, even if they aren’t members.
Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.