Advertisement

Bisman Food Co-op holds first ‘Kid’s Day’ for community

Bisman Food Co-op Holds First "Kid's Day"
Bisman Food Co-op Holds First "Kid's Day"(KFYR-TV)
By Jasmine Patera
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 9:09 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bisman Community Food Co-op held its first “kid’s day” on Saturday.

The co-op brought in local businesses and people to help with the event. There were balloon animals, face-painting, cotton candy from Simple Sugar and a children’s book reading from local authors. Shane Weber, one of the authors, read his book he wrote 25 years ago at the co-op.

“It’s a feel-good story, and with the cotton candy and balloons, the kids are having a great time here,” said Weber.

Weber’s book is titled “The Shirt that Didn’t Get Worn.”

The co-op has monthly events and invites people to attend and shop, even if they aren’t members.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homicide investigation
Minot Police make second arrest in fatal shooting; accused shooter held on $1 million bond
Hannah McMillin
Williston woman charged with murder of infant son sentenced to life with parole
Kurt Groszhans
ND’s senators seeking safety for farmer accused of assassination plot in Ukraine
Eva Robinson
15-year-old North Dakota musher chasing dream at Jr. Iditarod Saturday
FILE - An empty space on a liquor shelf where Russian vodka used to be located at The...
Potent protest: Bars drop Russian vodka, promote Ukraine’s

Latest News

File photo: Fire
Fire destroys northeast Minot home
Crash
23-year-old dead after head-on crash with semi in Ward County
free family day
Free family day at Gateway to Science
digital lakes
ND Outdoors: digital lakes on the Game and Fish website