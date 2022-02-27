Bisman Food Co-op holds first ‘Kid’s Day’ for community

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bisman Community Food Co-op held its first “kid’s day” on Saturday.

The co-op brought in local businesses and people to help with the event. There were balloon animals, face-painting, cotton candy from Simple Sugar and a children’s book reading from local authors. Shane Weber, one of the authors, read his book he wrote 25 years ago at the co-op.

“It’s a feel-good story, and with the cotton candy and balloons, the kids are having a great time here,” said Weber.

Weber’s book is titled “The Shirt that Didn’t Get Worn.”

The co-op has monthly events and invites people to attend and shop, even if they aren’t members.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.