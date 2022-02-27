AT&T to offer free long-distance calling to Ukraine

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - AT&T customers with loved ones in Ukraine can now call them for free from the United States, according to the phone provider.

Beginning on Feb. 26, consumer and business customers will have access to unlimited long-distance calling from the U.S. to Ukraine.

“AT&T is supporting efforts to keep our customers connected to their loved ones during the recent events in Ukraine,” a spokesperson for the company said. “This offer is valid for all consumer and business AT&T Postpaid & PREPAID wireless customers, and consumer VoIP and landline customers.”

According to a news release, unlimited texts are standard for the region with Mobile Share and Unlimited Texting plans.

Customers may still receive alerts during the time period, but the phone company announced that the account bill would reflect credits and/or waived charges.

The offer will end on March 7.

Learn more on the AT&T website.

