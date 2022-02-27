Advertisement

AT&T to offer free long-distance calling to Ukraine

The offer began on Feb. 26.
(WKYT)
By Paige Hill
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 9:26 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - AT&T customers with loved ones in Ukraine can now call them for free from the United States, according to the phone provider.

Beginning on Feb. 26, consumer and business customers will have access to unlimited long-distance calling from the U.S. to Ukraine.

“AT&T is supporting efforts to keep our customers connected to their loved ones during the recent events in Ukraine,” a spokesperson for the company said. “This offer is valid for all consumer and business AT&T Postpaid & PREPAID wireless customers, and consumer VoIP and landline customers.”

According to a news release, unlimited texts are standard for the region with Mobile Share and Unlimited Texting plans.

Customers may still receive alerts during the time period, but the phone company announced that the account bill would reflect credits and/or waived charges.

The offer will end on March 7.

Learn more on the AT&T website.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homicide investigation
Minot Police make second arrest in fatal shooting; accused shooter held on $1 million bond
Hannah McMillin
Williston woman charged with murder of infant son sentenced to life with parole
Kurt Groszhans
ND’s senators seeking safety for farmer accused of assassination plot in Ukraine
Eva Robinson
15-year-old North Dakota musher chasing dream at Jr. Iditarod Saturday
FILE - An empty space on a liquor shelf where Russian vodka used to be located at The...
Potent protest: Bars drop Russian vodka, promote Ukraine’s

Latest News

File photo: Fire
Fire destroys northeast Minot home
Crash
23-year-old dead after head-on crash with semi in Ward County
Bisman Food Co-op Holds First "Kid's Day"
Bisman Food Co-op holds first ‘Kid’s Day’ for community
free family day
Free family day at Gateway to Science
digital lakes
ND Outdoors: digital lakes on the Game and Fish website