23-year-old dead after head-on crash with semi in Ward County

WARD COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A 23-year-old Donnybrook man was killed in a head-on crash with a semi Saturday night.

According to a spokesperson with the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the man was traveling north on Highway 52 around 10:15 p.m., about 11 miles south of Carpio when he entered the southbound lane, striking a semi head-on.

Upon impact, the semi ignited and came to rest in a ditch. The driver of the semi was not injured.

The Donnybrook man was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Highway 52 was shut down for a period of time Saturday night and traffic was re-routed.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.