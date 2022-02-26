Advertisement

Zelenskyy’s unlikely journey from comedy to Ukrainian hero

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 10:49 AM CST
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — When Volodymyr Zelenskyy grew up in southeastern Ukraine, his Jewish family spoke Russian and his father once forbade him going abroad to study in Israel. Instead, Zelenskyy studied law.

Upon graduation, he found a new home in comedy, rocketing in the 2010s to become one of Ukraine’s most popular entertainers with the TV series “Servant of the People.” He portrayed a high school teacher fed up with politicians who accidentally becomes president. Fast forward a few years, and Zelenskyy is the president for real  — and his role is as an unlikely hero for the 21st century.

