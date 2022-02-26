Advertisement

Tips for keeping your cell phone footprint private

(Source: StoryBlocks)
(Source: StoryBlocks)(StoryBlocks)
By Monica Hannan
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 8:00 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Experts want people who use smartphones to be aware of the footprint they’re leaving because it could be endangering their security and privacy.

In a study published this month in Psychological Science, researchers studied the phone activity of nearly 800 people and found that app usage tends to be consistent, making a user easy to identify. Their research allowed them to narrow a person’s identity down in three out of four cases through the apps they visit.

But it’s not always bad. Law enforcement can use the information to solve crimes. Police in Pennsylvania did just that in capturing a murderer last week. 

“As society changes with being a part of people’s lives it changes the investigations also,” said Allegheny County Police Asst. Superintendent Vic Joseph. “Just as everyone has a cell phone with them all the time it generally provides evidence that helps us in the investigation.”

To protect yourself, experts advise you to go through a trusted app store and even then, check apps thoroughly before downloading them and definitely before entering your personal information. 

Don’t click on links unless you are certain that the sender is legit. Look carefully at the URL. 

Stay off of open WiFi networks and install security software to prevent someone else from installing spyware or malware on your device.   

And finally, enable remote wiping so that you can erase important data if your phone is ever lost or stolen.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homicide investigation
Minot Police make second arrest in fatal shooting; accused shooter held on $1 million bond
Hannah McMillin
Williston woman charged with murder of infant son sentenced to life with parole
Kurt Groszhans
ND’s senators seeking safety for farmer accused of assassination plot in Ukraine
Eva Robinson
15-year-old North Dakota musher chasing dream at Jr. Iditarod Saturday
FILE - An empty space on a liquor shelf where Russian vodka used to be located at The...
Potent protest: Bars drop Russian vodka, promote Ukraine’s

Latest News

An apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine, shows damage after Russian attacks there on Thursday.
Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating tensions
File photo: Fire
Fire destroys northeast Minot home
Three injured in Denver after floor collapses at house party.
3 injured after floor collapses at Colorado house party
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz delivers a speech on the Russian invasion of the Ukraine during a...
EU shuts airspace to Russian airlines; will buy Ukraine arms
Daisy Stickney says her daughter has suffered seizures and fainting spells since the tainted...
Some kids sickened by Navy’s fuel-tainted water still have symptoms, parents say