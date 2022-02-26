Advertisement

State hockey tournament day one

State hockey tournament day one
State hockey tournament day one(KFYR)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 7:40 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (KFYR) - It was an east sweep on day one at the boys state hockey tournament in Fargo.

Grand Forks Red River beat Legacy 6-0. It was the Sabers first state tournament appearance in their first year with a varsity program. Fargo South-Shanley defeated Mandan 4-1. Fargo Davies topped Minot 3-1 and West Fargo Sheyenne bested Jamestown 3-2.

On the girls side of the state hockey tournament, the Bismarck Blizzard advanced to the semi-finals with a 6-3 win over Jamestown. The Blizzard will play North-South on Friday. The Fargo combo beat Minot 5-0. In the first two games of the day, it was Fargo Davies 6-1 over Grand Forks and West Fargo defeated Mandan 2-1.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homicide investigation
Minot Police make second arrest in fatal shooting; accused shooter held on $1 million bond
Hannah McMillin
Williston woman charged with murder of infant son sentenced to life with parole
Kurt Groszhans
ND’s senators seeking safety for farmer accused of assassination plot in Ukraine
Eva Robinson
15-year-old North Dakota musher chasing dream at Jr. Iditarod Saturday
FILE - An empty space on a liquor shelf where Russian vodka used to be located at The...
Potent protest: Bars drop Russian vodka, promote Ukraine’s

Latest News

sports 2/26/22
6PM Sportscast 2/26/22
6pm Sportscast 02/25/22
6pm Sportscast 02/25/22
Belcourt Braves basketball team
Belcourt Braves basketball team gets pep talk from Magic Johnson
10pm Sportscast 2/24/22
10pm Sportscast 2/24/22