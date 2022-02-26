State hockey tournament day one

FARGO, N.D. (KFYR) - It was an east sweep on day one at the boys state hockey tournament in Fargo.

Grand Forks Red River beat Legacy 6-0. It was the Sabers first state tournament appearance in their first year with a varsity program. Fargo South-Shanley defeated Mandan 4-1. Fargo Davies topped Minot 3-1 and West Fargo Sheyenne bested Jamestown 3-2.

On the girls side of the state hockey tournament, the Bismarck Blizzard advanced to the semi-finals with a 6-3 win over Jamestown. The Blizzard will play North-South on Friday. The Fargo combo beat Minot 5-0. In the first two games of the day, it was Fargo Davies 6-1 over Grand Forks and West Fargo defeated Mandan 2-1.

