Southwestern District Health Unit has new home in Dickinson

By Sara Berlinger
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 8:45 PM CST
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A large building in Dickinson that has been the home of several businesses is now the area’s public health unit.

Off 21st street west, you can find the Southwestern District Health Unit’s new home.

“There’s nothing like moving a whole health unit in January in North Dakota during the height of Omicron, but staff all were amazing,” said Sherry Adams, Southwestern District Health Unit.

Executive Officer Sherry Adams says they were leasing the space since October of 2020 for Coronavirus response. We’ve showed you in past stories how the team used the building’s large garage for drive through testing.

“We’ll continue testing as well as offering vaccinations continuing those processes every week as well,” said Adams.

Adams says they will be able to host trainings in the new space and use parts of it for emergency operations in case of a disaster. She says the move also didn’t cost taxpayers, as they used assets from the former health unit for the purchase.

And it was time for a change.

“Just because public health in general has changed, but especially over the last two years with covid, having to hire more staff and to continue to serve the population,” said Adams.

Adams says all are welcome to stop by and check out the new unit. For hours of operation, you can visit Southwestern District Health Unit on their Facebook page.

