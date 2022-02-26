Theodore Jamerson Elementary students take NASA mission exploring if plants can be grown on moon

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Houston may not have a problem if Sonia Ciavarella and the 5th and 6th students at Theodore Jamerson Elementary are able to figure out how to grow food on the moon. They have accepted a challenge from NASA. Their mission, to conduct an experiment to find out what, if any, plants can be grown with soil from the moon.

“The soil we got is from a project called Plant the Moon, and it’s a soil simulant it’s just like what you would find if you were to go to the moon,” said Edwin Kitzes, land grant director at United Tribes Technical College.

The Artemis Program is NASA’s new initiative to return to the moon and prepare astronauts for manned exploration of Mars. One challenge of long-term missions is how to feed the crew. Answering the question on how to grow plants on the moon might seem daunting, but Ciavarella knows that’s the whole point.

“Everything is possible, everything. It’s just we have to keep working hard and this is my goal to teach, like, they can do everything in the future, they have everything. You know maybe they can be a future astronaut,” said Sonia Ciavarella, who is a librarian, keyboarding and research teacher.

Beyond growing plants on the moon principal Jessie Tallay hopes the students learn skills they can carry with them into high school and beyond.

“Having them be able to learn research skills, I think is one of the most important things getting them prepared for high school or middle school. And asking questions like ‘why’ and ‘what happens at the end,’” said Tallay.

The students have plenty of hypothesis on what plants will grow the best.

“I’d say the corn is growing pretty well too and the cilantro,” said 5th grader Kezawin Delvo

“Except the spinach plant, our plants are doing pretty good” added Gabriel Harlan, a 6th grader

After a 10-week growing period, the students will submit their final project reports, and results will be published along with findings other schools from around the world.

