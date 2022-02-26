Advertisement

In a major shift, Germany will send weapons to Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy greats German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy greats German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.(Source: Office of the President of Ukraine/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 3:27 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIENNA (AP) - In a significant shift, the German government said Saturday it will send weapons and other supplies directly to Ukraine and supports some restrictions of the SWIFT global banking system for Russia.

Germany’s chancellery announced Saturday evening that it will send 1,000 anti-tank weapons and 500 “Stinger” surface-to-air missiles to Ukraine “as quickly as possible.”

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said “The Russian invasion of Ukraine marks a turning point. It threatens our entire post-war order.”

In addition, Germany is allowing the Netherlands to ship 400 German-made anti-tank weapons to Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the move, praising Scholz on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homicide investigation
Minot Police make second arrest in fatal shooting; accused shooter held on $1 million bond
Hannah McMillin
Williston woman charged with murder of infant son sentenced to life with parole
Kurt Groszhans
ND’s senators seeking safety for farmer accused of assassination plot in Ukraine
Eva Robinson
15-year-old North Dakota musher chasing dream at Jr. Iditarod Saturday
FILE - An empty space on a liquor shelf where Russian vodka used to be located at The...
Potent protest: Bars drop Russian vodka, promote Ukraine’s

Latest News

File photo: Fire
Fire destroys northeast Minot home
Crash
23-year-old dead after head-on crash with semi in Ward County
Bisman Food Co-op Holds First "Kid's Day"
Bisman Food Co-op holds first ‘Kid’s Day’ for community
free family day
Free family day at Gateway to Science
digital lakes
ND Outdoors: digital lakes on the Game and Fish website