Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Woman attacked with hammer in NYC subway station

WARNING: Part of the attack has been blurred but it still may be disturbing to viewers. (Courtesy: NYPD Crime Stoppers)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 1:11 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Authorities in New York are investigating a brutal attack on a woman at a subway station.

WARNING: Part of the attack has been blurred but it still may be disturbing to viewers.

The New York Police Department shared a photo of the person they believe was behind Thursday’s attack.

They say 57-year-old Nina Rothschild was hit in the head with a hammer several times and robbed.

Rothschild is a scientist for the New York City Department of Health.

This happened 15 minutes after she left work.

Her brother says Rothschild had to have part of her skull replaced with wire mesh.

New York’s mayor called the crime “horrific.”

Police are asking for the public’s help in the search for the suspect.

Anyone with information can contact NYPD Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homicide investigation
Minot Police make second arrest in fatal shooting; accused shooter held on $1 million bond
Hannah McMillin
Williston woman charged with murder of infant son sentenced to life with parole
Kurt Groszhans
ND’s senators seeking safety for farmer accused of assassination plot in Ukraine
Eva Robinson
15-year-old North Dakota musher chasing dream at Jr. Iditarod Saturday
FILE - An empty space on a liquor shelf where Russian vodka used to be located at The...
Potent protest: Bars drop Russian vodka, promote Ukraine’s

Latest News

An apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine, shows damage after Russian attacks there on Thursday.
Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating tensions
File photo: Fire
Fire destroys northeast Minot home
Three injured in Denver after floor collapses at house party.
3 injured after floor collapses at Colorado house party
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz delivers a speech on the Russian invasion of the Ukraine during a...
EU shuts airspace to Russian airlines; will buy Ukraine arms
Daisy Stickney says her daughter has suffered seizures and fainting spells since the tainted...
Some kids sickened by Navy’s fuel-tainted water still have symptoms, parents say