Belcourt Braves basketball team gets pep talk from Magic Johnson

Belcourt Braves basketball team
Belcourt Braves basketball team(KFYR-TV)
By Zachary Keenan
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 6:40 PM CST
BELCOURT, N.D. – Nobody believed Belcourt Athletic Trainer Terrance Wallette Jr. when he told his team that a 12-time NBA All-Star was on his phone Friday morning.

Until Magic Johnson started asking questions about the Braves basketball team.

While travelling to Mandan for a west regional play-in game, Wallette used the app Cameo, and said he was surprised when Magic Johnson was online and willing to talk to his team.

“On the bus ride before it was kind of quiet, the boys were focused and then I told them that I had Magic on the phone. No one believed me until he started talking,” Wallette said.

“Everybody ran to the front of the bus, we’re still freaking out about it, everybody is shaking,” Wallette said.

The Braves play the Mandan Braves Friday night at 7:30pm.

