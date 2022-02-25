Advertisement

Stark County officials, public review proposed changes to wind energy ordinance

North Dakota wind energy
North Dakota wind energy(KFYR-TV)
By Sara Berlinger
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 5:21 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Wind energy is a renewable resource, but the placement of wind farms can be controversial.

Stark County leaders are discussing possible changes to the zoning ordinance for turbines that could impact how the neighbors feel about them.

Some of the most notable changes involve increasing the turbine distance from highways. They also discussed the need to change the distance from habitable structures and wetlands.

The group also talked about raising the bond amount to pay for removing the turbines when they are decommissioned.

“The Planning and Zoning Commission and then the subcommittee really were the ones that went into the public and got a lot of their input and did a lot of the research,” said Stark County State’s Attorney Amanda Engelstad.

“I think the commission is working very well, I think all the people, the public also is doing a good job of this, so I hope the outcome is good for the people and good for the business,” said Dean Burwick, Stark County.

A public hearing is set for March 31st on a new ordinance draft with the discussed changes.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homicide investigation
Minot Police make second arrest in fatal shooting; accused shooter held on $1 million bond
Hannah McMillin
Williston woman charged with murder of infant son sentenced to life with parole
Kurt Groszhans
ND’s senators seeking safety for farmer accused of assassination plot in Ukraine
Eva Robinson
15-year-old North Dakota musher chasing dream at Jr. Iditarod Saturday
FILE - An empty space on a liquor shelf where Russian vodka used to be located at The...
Potent protest: Bars drop Russian vodka, promote Ukraine’s

Latest News

File photo: Fire
Fire destroys northeast Minot home
Crash
23-year-old dead after head-on crash with semi in Ward County
Bisman Food Co-op Holds First "Kid's Day"
Bisman Food Co-op holds first ‘Kid’s Day’ for community
free family day
Free family day at Gateway to Science
digital lakes
ND Outdoors: digital lakes on the Game and Fish website