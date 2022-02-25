Stark County officials, public review proposed changes to wind energy ordinance

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Wind energy is a renewable resource, but the placement of wind farms can be controversial.

Stark County leaders are discussing possible changes to the zoning ordinance for turbines that could impact how the neighbors feel about them.

Some of the most notable changes involve increasing the turbine distance from highways. They also discussed the need to change the distance from habitable structures and wetlands.

The group also talked about raising the bond amount to pay for removing the turbines when they are decommissioned.

“The Planning and Zoning Commission and then the subcommittee really were the ones that went into the public and got a lot of their input and did a lot of the research,” said Stark County State’s Attorney Amanda Engelstad.

“I think the commission is working very well, I think all the people, the public also is doing a good job of this, so I hope the outcome is good for the people and good for the business,” said Dean Burwick, Stark County.

A public hearing is set for March 31st on a new ordinance draft with the discussed changes.

