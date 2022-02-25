From South Dakota to Alaska: students in Lemmon create decorations to be used in the 50th annual Iditarod

LEMMON, S.D. (KFYR) - The 50th annual Iditarod sled dog race starts next week. Mushers and their dogs will travel nearly a thousand miles from Anchorage to Nome.

Nearly 3,000 miles away, in Lemmon, S.D. a group of kids will be keeping a close eye on this year’s race, because they are a part of it.

Their story is good news because it has connected these kids with something that until now, they’ve only read about in books.

Eight-year-old Sloane Penfield knows a lot about the Iditarod.

“They have a mushers’ banquet,” she explained.

And this year, that banquet will feature table decorations all the way from Lemmon, S.D. Penfield and her friends entered a contest to design Iditarod themed centerpieces for the banquet, and much to their surprise, their design was chosen.

“It was very exciting when we got the email that said, ‘We love your centerpieces and we would love you to send them to Alaska,’” said Raven Christman, head librarian at the Lemmon Public Library.

Their winning design featured every Golden Harness winner since 1977.

“The Golden Harness is given to the best dog on the team,” Penfield explained.

The kids painted pictures of those dogs.

“I really liked painting on because you just kind of got to make your own dog,” said 10-year-old Greta Odenbach.

They also made signs with the dogs’ and handlers’ names and crafted more than 400 tissue paper flowers to represent the Golden Harness.

Making those flowers got a little tedious, but these kids say it was worth it to be a part of such a well-known race, so far away.

“Just the fact that that it is such worldwide known thing. A lot of people know about that, and I was a part of something for it,” said 13-year-old Brooks Foss.

“It’s cool how we are in a small town, and we can be recognized in a big thing,” added Odenbach.

Proof that this big world we live in, isn’t actually that big after all.

The kids made 30 centerpieces. They sent 28 to Alaska and kept two for decorations at the Lemmon Public Library.

The ones they sent will be used at the mushers’ banquet on March 3.

