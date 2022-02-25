Secure Energy moving forward to create first TENORM landfill in North Dakota

WILLISTON, N.D. - More than 90,000 pounds of TENORM waste is created in the Bakken every year, with most of it needing to be disposed of miles away in eastern Montana.

One company is looking for approval to dispose that waste in Williams County.

Secure Energy was able to submit an application to accept TENORM at their 13-mile landfill facility to the Department of Environmental Quality in September. The department is currently holding a 30-day public comment period before deciding to approve or not. Secure officials say their facility will be safe and will help reduce truck traffic.

“There is no doubt that this can be done very, very safely. There’s nobody better at landfill management and oilfield waste management, and I have full confidence in their management teams’ ability to do this the right way,” said Radiation Safety Officer for Secure Kurt Rhea.

DEQ officials say their staff review showed that there were no significant detrimental effects to the public or the environment.

People have until March 7th to make a comment. Comments can be sent by email to ram@nd.gov or by mail to:

Radioactive Materials License Comments

North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality

Division of Waste Management

4201 Normandy Street

Bismarck, ND 58503

