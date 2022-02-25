Advertisement

Secure Energy moving forward to create first TENORM landfill in North Dakota

First TENORM landfill in North Dakota
First TENORM landfill in North Dakota(KFYR-TV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 4:57 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. - More than 90,000 pounds of TENORM waste is created in the Bakken every year, with most of it needing to be disposed of miles away in eastern Montana.

One company is looking for approval to dispose that waste in Williams County.

Secure Energy was able to submit an application to accept TENORM at their 13-mile landfill facility to the Department of Environmental Quality in September. The department is currently holding a 30-day public comment period before deciding to approve or not. Secure officials say their facility will be safe and will help reduce truck traffic.

“There is no doubt that this can be done very, very safely. There’s nobody better at landfill management and oilfield waste management, and I have full confidence in their management teams’ ability to do this the right way,” said Radiation Safety Officer for Secure Kurt Rhea.

DEQ officials say their staff review showed that there were no significant detrimental effects to the public or the environment.

People have until March 7th to make a comment. Comments can be sent by email to ram@nd.gov or by mail to:

Radioactive Materials License Comments

North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality

Division of Waste Management

4201 Normandy Street

Bismarck, ND 58503

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homicide investigation
Minot Police make second arrest in fatal shooting; accused shooter held on $1 million bond
Hannah McMillin
Williston woman charged with murder of infant son sentenced to life with parole
Kurt Groszhans
ND’s senators seeking safety for farmer accused of assassination plot in Ukraine
Eva Robinson
15-year-old North Dakota musher chasing dream at Jr. Iditarod Saturday
FILE - An empty space on a liquor shelf where Russian vodka used to be located at The...
Potent protest: Bars drop Russian vodka, promote Ukraine’s

Latest News

File photo: Fire
Fire destroys northeast Minot home
Crash
23-year-old dead after head-on crash with semi in Ward County
Bisman Food Co-op Holds First "Kid's Day"
Bisman Food Co-op holds first ‘Kid’s Day’ for community
free family day
Free family day at Gateway to Science
digital lakes
ND Outdoors: digital lakes on the Game and Fish website