ND’s senators seeking safety for farmer accused of assassination plot in Ukraine

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota’s Congress members are trying to help a farmer from Ashley who is currently detained in Ukraine.

We first told you about Kurt Groszhans a few months ago. He’s a North Dakota farmer who has been accused of plotting to assassinate a senior official in the Ukrainian government. Due to the conflict in Ukraine, Senators John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer are working with the State Department to bring Groszhans back to the U.S. so he can be held safely before his trial.

“We actually had him moved from where he was initially to better accommodations. But of course, our concern now is with the Russian invasion of the country. They should release him, let us get him out of there so we know he is safe because of this invasion,” said Sen. John Hoeven.

Senator Hoeven said getting the U.S. State Department on board marked an important step forward. They’re currently exploring options with the Ukrainian State Department.

