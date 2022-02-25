ND Fire School prepares firefighters for any emergency situation

MINOT, N.D. - More than 800 firefighters made their way to the Magic City Friday, not to fight a fire, but to hone in on their skills during this year’s North Dakota Fire School.

Stefan Schoenfelder, a volunteer firefighter in Edgeley, is learning how to fight grass fires more efficiently.

“We have a lot of grassfires in our area so I think that’s important to have a great grasp on how to handle that, not just going out there and throwing water on something,” said Edgeley Fire Department firefighter Stefan Schoenfelder.

Others are learning how to put their breathing apparatus gear on faster.

If you ask any of the men and women attending this year’s fire school, they’ll say training never stops.

“They will walk away with new skills. They’ll walk away with refreshed skills that they already knew and maybe forgot. Right over here they are tying ropes and tying knots. That’s a skill that if you don’t use it, you’ll lose it,” said president of North Dakota Firefighters Association Curtis Freeman.

Preparing to be ready for any emergency situation.

“The world changes every single day. We have standards that change every single day, so we have to continuously train because building construction, the fabric that is made for our couches in our home, everything changes all the time,” said Dickinson Fire Department firefighter Tyler Tucker.

Like what do when something goes wrong.

“Most of our situations, we want to hope and pray that a situation like a ‘Mayday’ never has to occur, but that if one ever did occur that we are prepared for it and that our bodies will react,” said Tucker.

After the two-day fire school, these firefighters will take back what they learned to their departments and be better prepared to serve their communities.

On Saturday, the firefighters will complete training with electric vehicle fires and how to handle extractions and what chemicals to use.

It’s first training of its kind in the state.

