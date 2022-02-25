‘Enhanced oil recovery’ key to future of the Bakken

WILLISTON, N.D. - The Bakken has now been labeled as a “mature” play by its top producers, meaning growth opportunities in the region are limited with companies only planning for the next 10 to 15 years. However, there’s still a lot of oil to be captured, and companies will need to rely on methods known as “enhanced oil recovery” to keep things going.

With flat production forecasted for the next decade, the clock is now ticking for producers to find new methods of getting more oil out of the ground.

“If we are going to hold production flat, we have to transition to enhanced oil recovery. People feel really relaxed about that. They think that’s far enough out that they aren’t super excited about it but they’re all working on technology improvements to make that happen,” said North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources director Lynn Helms.

Helms predicts there will still be around 80 percent of oil still underground 10 years from now. Companies are experimenting with different options including water and gas injection, and biosurfactants, compounds designed to reduce surface tension. Creedence Energy Services in Williston has partnered with a biosurfactant developer from Texas to research its effects in the Bakken.

“What we do is we pump it down into oil wells in a water pill, and we use it to lift more oil out of the formation,” said Director of Technology for Creedence Energy Services Eric Nelson.

Thanks to a grant from the North Dakota Industrial Commission last year, Creedence was able to do field tests with various types of wells. Some of their results showed production increases from 75% to almost 118%.

“We’ve had a couple of handfuls of really great successes, and we’ve had some that haven’t uplifted the production as much as we would have liked, but they’ve been valuable learning lessons, and we’ve learned a lot of things about how the chemistry needs to be applied so we touch enough parts of the well,” said Nelson.

Eric Nelson adds that most of their success has come from the eastern portions of the Bakken, mainly with older completions. Going forward, he said they are working on applying the chemistry for newer wells to get better results. Projects like this and others being done in other regions like the Permian and Eagle Ford will be necessary to keep the Bakken drilling for many more years to come.

While oil production is expected to be flat, Helms did add that gas production will continue to grow according to companies’ gas-oil rations and test wells.

