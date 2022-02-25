15-year-old North Dakota musher chasing dream at Jr. Iditarod Saturday

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Cavalier, ND native Eva Robinson knew she wanted to be with her dog team since she was a little girl.

“We like to say I was on the runners before I could walk,” said musher Eva Robinson.

Now at 15, Eva’s in Alaska with her huskies.

“North Dakota is flat. Alaska is not. So, we have been training up here,” said Eva.

She’ll be running the Jr. Iditarod with her team on Saturday. Her family will be cheering her on.

“There’s a little bit of anxiety, but at the same time I’m incredibly proud of her. She set out this goal, she didn’t let the enormity of it discourage her from doing it. And that to me, I’m getting emotional, that to me inspires me,” said Eva’s mother Katt Robinson.

This is Eva’s dream.

“It’s really surreal because I have been chasing this, I have been wanting to do this for ten years now. From the first training run, it was never the first training run, I have just always been doing it. It’s weird to think that now it’s the last training run before this dream,” said Eva.

Eva says her time in Alaska has been rewarding. She’s connected with other junior mushers, which she says is a rarity as a junior musher in North Dakota. Eva also raced in the Jr. Willow 100.

But the best part of the trip? Her teammates.

I am their entire world, and they are mine. It’s this amazing bond to be able to spend this time with my dogs,” said Eva.

As the team hits the trail, Eva’s home-state is behind her.

“We already know North Dakota is awesome. We love representing North Dakota. You guys have shown up,” added Katt.

Due to warm weather, the Jr. Iditarod has been re-routed to Cantwell, Alaska. It will be 126 miles long.

After the Jr. Iditarod, Eva plans to race in the Jr. Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon in Minnesota.

