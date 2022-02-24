Western ND woman loses thousands of dollars from scam

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Imagine receiving a letter saying you were the winner of thousands of dollars. It happened to a western North Dakota woman but unlucky for her, it was all a scam.

The woman, who wants to remain anonymous, says her scam experience started with a letter.

“I am a winner of a lottery, congratulating me and the amount of the winnings was 750,000 dollars,” said the scam victim.

It asked her to call a number for instructions to claim the prize and gave her a check to deposit in her bank account.

The scammer told her to withdraw $7,500 for tax purposes and send the money to South Carolina.

“Withdraw 7,500 in one-hundred-dollar bills and then place the one-hundred-dollar bills in the interior of a magazine and then place the magazine into a brown envelope, and mail it,” said the scam victim.

She says she was going to put the money to good use and pay off bills and repair broken appliances.

“I was very excited to be receiving this amount knowing that we would be able to catch up on our medical bills,” said the scam victim.

But after a visit to the bank, she discovered the prize was a scam.

The bank teller told her the check was fake and she was out thousands of dollars.

“I mentioned to the teller, I says I don’t see how that’s possible because I just made a deposit and she says, well this check came back,” said the scam victim.

The state’s Consumer Protection Division says imposter scams are common and in North Dakota last year, victims lost a total of $715,000. They have advice on how to not become the next victim.

“If you have really won something, there will never ever under any circumstances, be any fee,” said Parrell Grossman, Consumer Protection Division director. “There will not be a one-thousand-dollar fee, there will not be a ten-dollar fee, so anytime the caller asks for money it is a scam.”

The experience has certainly changed how this victim thinks.

“Beware of people, be cautious, regardless of what the people say, or they call you, there are scams,” said the scam victim.

She hopes it will change how you think too.

If victims have any questions, you can contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-472-2600.

