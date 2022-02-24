Watford City students learn about programing through video game design class

WATFORD CITY, N.D. – Most high school classes won’t allow you to play games on the computer, but one Watford City class is encouraging it as an entry point into one of the hottest industries around.

While it may look like just fun and games, Kalsey Kronberg’s gaming and design class is about teaching the process of how video games are made.

“They give you things to work with, and then you can add things while still teaching you how to do the code and make the game instead of starting from scratch,” said Ayden Hilleren, a freshman.

Using programming software, students like Hilleren are designing levels for a game where you play as a doctor battling germs in the body.

In a world dominated by technology, skills learned in this class will be vital for the future.

“Focusing on how to work a computer, how to do coding, how to things like that, will be very important for job security in the future. It will be very important for our jobs in the future,” said Hilleren.

For people that love computers and are interested in a career, this class is the high point of the school day.

“It’s fun, and I think it will be definitely be something that I will always be into and that I can apply in the future,” said Arlene Matthew, a sophomore.

The fun and excitement in this entry-level class make it easier to get people interested in the high-demand fields of computer science and IT.

“It’s a really hard push to tell them you should take AP Computer Science, you should take Intro to Cybersecurity, [or] Intro to Networking. Those classes sound scary, but when you bring in something like gaming and design, that is something that they love and enjoy, it opens up the pathways,” said Kronberg.

Critical thinking, problem-solving, and math are just some of the lessons learned by gaming and design. It’s also very good for your reflexes and hand-eye coordination.

Some advanced courses taught at Watford City include Computer Science, Cybersecurity, and IT Fundamentals

