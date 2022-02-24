Sports Spotlight: Hunter Acker - recipient of Bismarck’s highest hockey honor

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Most of the time when you play hockey, you grow up with the same group and advance with that group from the youth level up through the high school level. For Bismarck’s Hunter Acker, that’s not the case. He joined the Demons at a much later age.

Acker grew up in and around the sport of hockey. From far eastern North Dakota to the Capital City, Acker has found a home on the ice.

Hunter Acker, BHS hockey captain, said: “I grew up in Grand Forks and it was pretty much everything for me. Then moving here, the first people I met were the hockey team, and that was everything for the past three years. So these are my guys and it means everything. Growing up, a lot of great players I got to play with in Grand Forks, and that helped me out a lot. Also, just going to UND hockey games, just being around the culture. Then when I came here, right away I saw the culture on this team, and I remember the first game against Century. Going out there with the band, I realized how special it is here too.”

Hunter moved to Bismarck after his freshman year of high school. Just three years later, he received Bismarck’s highest hockey honor; The Ulness Award, given annually to a player in the city’s hockey community based on overall skill and character. Acker is the captain of the Demons and received the award the day he was cleared to play again after a knee injury just weeks prior.

Acker said: “It means a lot. I mean, it gives me encouragement that they really respect what I’m doing, and my teammates respect that, and everyone else around sees what I’m doing, it really speaks volumes to me and helps me want to do even more. It doesn’t just show your play on the ice, it shows your sportsmanship. I’ve seen a lot of great players before me, and to be in the same name as them means a lot.”

The award isn’t given out by peers, but by the bystanders who have the best seats in the house.

Wes Carr, BHs hockey head coach, said: “The process of it is the award is usually voted on by the box workers or the rink workers, and it’s chosen for the best player they feel in Bismarck. Not only does he score and make it easier there for everyone else, it’s just those leadership qualities of having him on the ice. Talking to the kids, playing by example, and all those things.”

Acker’s example in his first two seasons at BHS earned him the “C” on his chest this winter, and his way of guidance is what earned him his prestigious award.

Acker said: “I think the biggest thing is just it’s not who you are on the ice, it’s how you are off the ice and how you lead your team. You can put up a lot of points, you can be a good player, but it’s the little things to be a leader for your team. Anyone can score goals, but the little things, power play, penalty kill, just being the guy that gets everyone going, that means a lot.”

Hunter earned all-region in the WDA this winter and hopes to continue hockey in college.

