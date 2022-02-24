‘The Sew Connection’ opens in Mandan bringing seamstresses together to display and sell products

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Bianca Deloreschild had a dream since she was 13 to make a career in apparel design.

In January, she was able to open her own shop in downtown Mandan, The Sew Connection. Her hope is to bring seamstresses from surrounding communities together to display and sell their products. They are all one-of-a-kind handmade pieces, which she says is an important distinction.

“We like to use the word handmade more than homemade because many people think homemade is less than, whereas its usually not. It’s usually better than,” says Deloreschild

The Sew Connection goes beyond a typical shop. Deloreschild also offers collaborative classes for seamstresses of all levels.

“Anywhere from beginner sewing to advanced, or pattern making. We can teach you how to make bags, or clothes, or accessories. Whatever it is that can be put into a sewing machine we can help you make,” said Deloreschild

City leaders say The Sew Connection’s unique strategy brings vibrancy and creativity to the community.

" (It’s) an important part of really the excellent quality of life that we enjoy in the Mandan Bismarck area,” said Ellen Huber, Business Development Communication Director for the City of Mandan

Whether you need alterations for prom, a gift for a wedding anniversary or a gown for your baby’s baptism-- Deloreschild hopes to bring the community together.. one needle at a time.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.