Advertisement

‘The Sew Connection’ opens in Mandan bringing seamstresses together to display and sell products

Bianca Deloreschild
Bianca Deloreschild(KFYR)
By Christa Kiedrowski
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 8:27 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Bianca Deloreschild had a dream since she was 13 to make a career in apparel design.

In January, she was able to open her own shop in downtown Mandan, The Sew Connection. Her hope is to bring seamstresses from surrounding communities together to display and sell their products. They are all one-of-a-kind handmade pieces, which she says is an important distinction.

“We like to use the word handmade more than homemade because many people think homemade is less than, whereas its usually not. It’s usually better than,” says Deloreschild

The Sew Connection goes beyond a typical shop. Deloreschild also offers collaborative classes for seamstresses of all levels.

“Anywhere from beginner sewing to advanced, or pattern making. We can teach you how to make bags, or clothes, or accessories. Whatever it is that can be put into a sewing machine we can help you make,” said Deloreschild

City leaders say The Sew Connection’s unique strategy brings vibrancy and creativity to the community.

" (It’s) an important part of really the excellent quality of life that we enjoy in the Mandan Bismarck area,” said Ellen Huber, Business Development Communication Director for the City of Mandan

Whether you need alterations for prom, a gift for a wedding anniversary or a gown for your baby’s baptism-- Deloreschild hopes to bring the community together.. one needle at a time.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

40-year-old Rolanda Doyle, 18-year-old Serenity Foots, and 36-year-old Russell James
Formal charges filed against Bismarck adults after 5-year-old’s death; video evidence described
38-year-old Georgia Windyboy and 37-year-old Jarred Peltier
Pair accused of drugging, raping minor in Burleigh County enter not guilty pleas
Wedding on Tuesday in Bismarck
Twosomes in Bismarck flock to courthouse for weddings with unique palindrome date: 2-22-22
40-year-old Rolanda Doyle, 36-year-old Russell James, 18-year-old Serenity Foots, and...
BREAKING: Bismarck Police arrest four adults after two children died in two separate incidents
26-year-old Cassandra Black Elk
Police: alcohol likely impaired Bismarck woman’s ability to care for now-deceased infant

Latest News

sports 2/23
6PM Sportscast 2/23/22
frigid wind chills
Evening Weather 2/23/22
sports spotlight
Sports Spotlight: Hunter Acker - recipient of Bismarck’s highest hockey honor
video game design
Watford City students learn about programing through video game design class