Sabers in their first state hockey tournament in their first season

Legacy Sabers hockey
Legacy Sabers hockey(KFYR)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 8:39 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Starting a program from scratch usually takes time, but the Legacy boys hockey team is the exception. The Sabers qualified for the state tournament in their first season. In the West Region, Legacy beat Century and Bottineau-Rugby to secure a trip to Fargo.

The Sabers are the number two seed from the West Region after dropping the championship game against Jamestown.

Mario Lamoureux, Legacy head coach, said: “I think we learned how to compete. It wasn’t some secret recipe that we had. We had kids coming up from bantams and some of those kids really stepped up and played a big role for our team. And I think they just got introduced to a higher level of play and they kind of got a little courage in their game and I just think we competed harder on pucks and that’s been a difference for us.”

Legacy plays the final game of the day on Thursday. It’s scheduled for an 8:00 p.m. CST start against Grand Forks Red River.

