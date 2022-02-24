Advertisement

North Dakota leaders react to Russia’s attacks on Ukraine

Ukraine Russia tensions
Ukraine Russia tensions(MGN)
By Your News Leader staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 11:32 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota state leaders offered reactions Wednesday night to Russia’s attacks on Ukraine.

Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-ND, released the following statement:

“It’s crystal clear Vladimir Putin harbors fantasies of reuniting the Soviet Union, and now he’s translated this fantasy into action. He has absolutely no right to invade Ukraine’s sovereign borders and impose Russia’s will on the freedom-loving people of Ukraine. The United States fiercely condemns this violent action and stands strongly in support of Ukraine. We needed sanctions months ago to ward off exactly this type of action. Now that Putin has taken these steps we must implement strong, primary and secondary sanctions immediately. Our response here is greater than Russia and Ukraine; what we choose to do will also send a message to China on Taiwan.”

Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-ND, tweeted the following message:

Your News Leader will update this story as more reactions from North Dakota leaders come in.

State leaders, Spirit Lake Tribe sign law enforcement assistance memorandum