North Dakota leaders react to Russia’s attacks on Ukraine

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota state leaders offered reactions Wednesday night to Russia’s attacks on Ukraine.

Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-ND, released the following statement:

“It’s crystal clear Vladimir Putin harbors fantasies of reuniting the Soviet Union, and now he’s translated this fantasy into action. He has absolutely no right to invade Ukraine’s sovereign borders and impose Russia’s will on the freedom-loving people of Ukraine. The United States fiercely condemns this violent action and stands strongly in support of Ukraine. We needed sanctions months ago to ward off exactly this type of action. Now that Putin has taken these steps we must implement strong, primary and secondary sanctions immediately. Our response here is greater than Russia and Ukraine; what we choose to do will also send a message to China on Taiwan.”

Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-ND, tweeted the following message:

Say a prayer for the Ukrainian people tonight. They want peace. Putin has chosen war. America and our allies must stand strong in support of Ukraine. They deserve freedom. — Congressman Kelly Armstrong (@RepArmstrongND) February 24, 2022

