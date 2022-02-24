NDFU seeks to end monopolistic practices in ranch, farm industry

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Farmers Union has begun a campaign to address monopolistic practices in the farming and ranching industries.

The union is fighting for stronger enforcement of antitrust laws. Officials for the North Dakota Farmers Union say there are consequences of less diversity in agriculture, including unfair market conditions for farmers and ranchers and higher prices for consumers.

“It’s no longer a free market or a fair market, it’s a manipulated market due to the interest of one sector. And again, the consumer and the rancher, the consumer and the farmer aren’t reaping any of those benefits,” said Mark Watne, president of North Dakota Farmer’s Union.

The Biden Administration has laid out a billion-dollar plan to, among other things, increase competition, which representatives at Farmers Union hope will enhance the resiliency of the food supply chain and help family farm and ranch operations.

