ND senators call for liquid natural gas export increase

Senators call for increased gas exports – Senator John Hoeven quote
By Joel Crane
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota’s senators called for the Biden administration to increase liquified natural gas exports to European allies.

Senators John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer, along with 25 other Republican senators, said in a letter to the Department of Energy that increasing natural gas exports will create U.S. jobs and help to lower domestic and global emissions.

“It’s better environmentally. Our natural gas on a life cycle basis is 41% lower carbon emissions than the natural gas from Russia because their environmental standards are not as good,” said Senator John Hoeven.Senator Hoeven also emphasized that an increase in liquified natural gas exports would be good for North Dakota’s economy specifically. The senators’ letter was in response to tensions in eastern Europe and a recent call from Democrats to restrict LNG exports, something the Republicans called ‘concerning.’

