Morse Code of Weather: how different snowflake shapes and sizes form and impact winter storms

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - You probably have heard the saying that no two snowflakes are alike. That is certainly true, but why is that? And how do all of the different shapes and sizes of snowflakes impact the way the snow stacks up when it reaches the ground and even the way meteorologists forecast winter storms?

It all begins in a layer of the atmosphere called the dendritic growth zone. This is where the clouds are that make snowflakes. This layer can vary in height depending on the scenario, but it’s typically at least 5,000 feet above our heads. The temperature of this dendritic growth zone is the key factor that determines what types of snowflakes are produced.

How many different types of snowflakes are there? Experts have identified at least 35 different types, but we can break that down into five distinct groups of snowflakes — thin plates, needles, hollow columns, stellar plates, and dendrites — as shown below.

Snowflake types — dendrites can form with a cloud temperature between 3° and 10° Fahrenheit (KFYR)

So contrary to popular belief, not all snowflakes have six sides and are pristine. They can come in all shapes and sizes including just tiny needles and plates. But remember that the cloud temperature in the dendritic growth zone makes all the difference. A temperature of between 25° and 32° Fahrenheit will usually produce thin plates. Between 21° and 25°, typically needles. Hollow columns usually form at a cloud temperature between 14° and 21° or below –8° Fahrenheit. And stellar plates typically are made with a temperature between 10° and 14° or between –8° and 3°.

But the “holy grail” of snowflakes is the dendrite — the most pristine and well-formed, six-sided snowflake that requires a cloud temperature in the dendritic growth zone of around 3° to 10° Fahrenheit to be made. A temperature warmer or colder than that, as you saw in the list above, can result in the other types of snowflakes being made.

But why is the dendrite the best snowflake? Well, it stacks up the most efficiently when it reaches the ground. Other types of snowflakes, like needles and thin plates, can act more like sand when they reach the ground due to their tiny and thin nature. Whereas dendrites usually create fluffy snow as the well-formed snowflakes allow for air pockets between them when they’re stacking up on the ground.

And as you might be able to tell by now, these types of snowflakes have a big impact on how much snow we get and play a role in how meteorologists forecast winter storms. If dendrites were to fall versus needles, for example, snow totals will likely be much higher due to how efficiently those dendrites add up. That’s why meteorologists look at the forecasted parameters, such as temperature, humidity, and upward motion, of the dendritic growth zone when making a forecast.

So when a heavy snow band is over the area producing 1-2″+ per hour snowfall rates, that usually means that the dendritic growth zone is making snowflakes really efficiently with a temperature between 3° and 10° Fahrenheit, that layer of the atmosphere is saturated (meaning that the relative humidity is high), and there is a lot of rising air (upward motion).

Dendritic growth zone parameters when dendrites are being produced most efficiently (KFYR)

Meteorologists can also look at snow ratios to determine how effectively snow is stacking up compared to the amount of liquid water that is being used to make those snowflakes. The typical snow to liquid ratio across the United States is ten to one — meaning that for every ten inches of snow that falls, this can be melted down to roughly one inch of liquid water. In North Dakota, the typical ratio is about 14 to one because it’s usually colder in the Northern Plains when it snows compared to other parts of the country.

With the snowstorm this past weekend, Bismarck picked up 4.1″ of snow which was melted down to 0.25″ of water. This equates to about a 16 to one snow to liquid ratio, meaning that snowflakes were able to be produced pretty efficiently at cloud level. It was also really cold for this snowstorm, with temperatures mostly subzero, which likely played a role in the lower moisture content of the snow.

Snow ratios explained (KFYR)

Finally, scientists have been researching snowflake shapes and sizes and taking pictures of them for a long time! The first person to reportedly photograph snowflakes was Wilson A. Bentley in 1885. He attached a microscope to his camera and took what the Smithsonian considers the first image of a single snowflake.

With better technology nowadays, snowflakes can be photographed much more precisely and even grown in a lab with the right equipment. But you can even get some pictures of snowflakes with your smartphone! That’s what the “snowflake selfies” campaign at Penn State University is all about. Here’s one of their results showing different types of snowflakes being photographed at different times throughout a winter storm. The plot at the top shows how the snow to liquid ratios varied depending on the type of snowflake that was falling.

"Snowflakes Selfies" research at Penn State — different types of snowflakes were photographed, mostly by smartphones, at different times during a winter storm. The snow to liquid ratios at the times of the photos were also recorded and plotted. (Matthew R. Kumjian, Kevin A. Bowley, Paul M. Markowski, Kelly Lombardo, Zachary J. Lebo, and Pavlos Kollias)

So it all comes down to how those

