Advertisement

Minot Police investigating homicide

A police tape and scene.
A police tape and scene.(MGN / Cutout Credit: Aranami / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. - Minot Police said they are investigating a homicide, after a 42-year-old man suffered a fatal gunshot wound early Thursday morning.

Police said they responded to a southeast Minot address shortly before 2:15 a.m. for a report of an altercation, and found the victim who had been shot.

First responders performed life-saving measures, but the victim was pronounced dead at Trinity Hospital.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Police said the investigation remains active, and no further information can be released at this time.

This is a developing story. Stick with Your News Leader for updates.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

26-year-old Cassandra Black Elk
Police: alcohol likely impaired Bismarck woman’s ability to care for now-deceased infant
40-year-old Rolanda Doyle, 18-year-old Serenity Foots, and 36-year-old Russell James
Formal charges filed against Bismarck adults after 5-year-old’s death; video evidence described
A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Russia attacks Ukraine as defiant Putin warns US, NATO
Javaar Watkins, 30, and Teeanthony Watkins, 28
Verdict rendered for Minnesota men charged in Bismarck shooting
Jonathan Hernandez, 35
Police say Williston man sexually abused sleeping child

Latest News

Carrington ND drug bust
$5 million in cocaine seized in North Dakota drug bust
Earl Howard and Nikki Entzel
Trial moved for Bismarck woman accused of conspiring to kill husband
Snowflake types — dendrites can form between 3° and 10° Fahrenheit
Morse Code of Weather: how different snowflake shapes and sizes form and impact winter storms
spirit lake law enforcement
State leaders, Spirit Lake Tribe sign law enforcement assistance memorandum