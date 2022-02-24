Minot Police investigating homicide

MINOT, N.D. - Minot Police said they are investigating a homicide, after a 42-year-old man suffered a fatal gunshot wound early Thursday morning.

Police said they responded to a southeast Minot address shortly before 2:15 a.m. for a report of an altercation, and found the victim who had been shot.

First responders performed life-saving measures, but the victim was pronounced dead at Trinity Hospital.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Police said the investigation remains active, and no further information can be released at this time.

