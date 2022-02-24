Mandan girls hockey making third straight appearance in state tournament

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The Mandan Girls Hockey team is making its third straight appearance in the state hockey tournament. The Braves are the number five seed.

“We had our sophomore class coming in as 8th graders and ever since then we’ve had high expectations. The expectation that every season we’re going to get a higher seed and do better. I think there was a huge push this year to finally meet those goals,” said Margaux Kautzman with the Mandan Braves.

“It’s exciting and I think most of our team is excited for it. We know we have a lot to prove, and we can prove a lot to other teams,” said Madison Hertz with the Mandan Braves.

“The thing I think we have in our favor that we haven’t had in the past is we have depth. We can skate three lines and feel really comfortable skating three lines,” said Ben Hertz with the Mandan Braves.

Those three lines face West Fargo United on Thursday in the first round in Fargo. It’s the second game of the day.

