Advertisement

Mandan girls hockey making third straight appearance in state tournament

Mandan Braves hockey
Mandan Braves hockey(KFYR)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 8:54 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The Mandan Girls Hockey team is making its third straight appearance in the state hockey tournament. The Braves are the number five seed.

“We had our sophomore class coming in as 8th graders and ever since then we’ve had high expectations. The expectation that every season we’re going to get a higher seed and do better. I think there was a huge push this year to finally meet those goals,” said Margaux Kautzman with the Mandan Braves.

“It’s exciting and I think most of our team is excited for it. We know we have a lot to prove, and we can prove a lot to other teams,” said Madison Hertz with the Mandan Braves.

“The thing I think we have in our favor that we haven’t had in the past is we have depth. We can skate three lines and feel really comfortable skating three lines,” said Ben Hertz with the Mandan Braves.

Those three lines face West Fargo United on Thursday in the first round in Fargo. It’s the second game of the day.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

40-year-old Rolanda Doyle, 18-year-old Serenity Foots, and 36-year-old Russell James
Formal charges filed against Bismarck adults after 5-year-old’s death; video evidence described
38-year-old Georgia Windyboy and 37-year-old Jarred Peltier
Pair accused of drugging, raping minor in Burleigh County enter not guilty pleas
Wedding on Tuesday in Bismarck
Twosomes in Bismarck flock to courthouse for weddings with unique palindrome date: 2-22-22
40-year-old Rolanda Doyle, 36-year-old Russell James, 18-year-old Serenity Foots, and...
BREAKING: Bismarck Police arrest four adults after two children died in two separate incidents
26-year-old Cassandra Black Elk
Police: alcohol likely impaired Bismarck woman’s ability to care for now-deceased infant

Latest News

Legacy Sabers hockey
Sabers in their first state hockey tournament in their first season
sports 2/23
6PM Sportscast 2/23/22
sports spotlight
Sports Spotlight: Hunter Acker - recipient of Bismarck’s highest hockey honor
athlete of the week
United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Minot High’s Gabe Mortensen